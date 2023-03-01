Sterilise dogs when they're a year old: UP govt

Lucknow, March 1 Dog owners in Uttar Pradesh will have to compulsorily get their pets sterilised, once they turn a year old.

To keep more than two dogs in a house, the owner will need more than 200 square metres of space.

The new standard operating procedure that has been circulated among the urban local bodies is to manage the dog population and discourage incessant commercial breeding.

According to officials, while individual dog owners will be liable to get their pets sterilised without fail (either adopted or purchased), the ones into breeding will have to face several more regulatory hurdles as the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to adopt the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Dog Breeding and Marketing) Rules, 2017 through the newly introduced guidelines.

Pet shops and breeders who are not registered with the state animal welfare board, will not be allowed to remain in business and a sustained drive will be carried out to check private breeding sites.

Principal secretary, urban development department, Amrit Abhijat said: "The new SOP has been finalised after thoroughly examining the rules and guidelines stipulated by the Animal Welfare Board of India."

Registration to the breeders will be provided only if they operate out of commercial areas and adhere to the norms. Similarly, families looking to keep more than two dogs will need to have 200 square metres of property.

Meanwhile, reacting to the provisions specified under the new procedure, dog owners said while regulatory hurdles are being increased with time, no service or facility is being offered in return by the civic bodies.

They rue the fact that cities do not have pet crematoriums.

Besides, there are no dog parks or walking zone, earmarked in colonies, where people can take their dogs out for a walk.

Legal experts also pointed out that the new guidelines will also make the owners accountable for facing criminal charges.

"As all dog owners will have to give an undertaking that they will be responsible for taking necessary steps to avoid any kind of nuisance or disturbance in the neighbourhood on behalf of their pets. Section 350 of Indian Penal Code which amounts to using criminal force could be pressed in case a dog attacks someone," said legal expert.

