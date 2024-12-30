Stock Market Update: Adani Enterprises Rises 2.5%, Bharti Airtel Tops Nifty Gainers

The stock market opened on Monday, December 30, with a slight decline in benchmark indices, though the drop lessened shortly after. Adani shares, however, showed an increase, with Adani Enterprises rising by 2.5% and Adani Ports by 0.73%. On Nifty, Bharti Airtel, Nestle India, and Hero MotoCorp saw the largest gains, while HDFC Life, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Hindalco, and BPCL experienced the most significant losses.

The global market is sending weak signals today, with pre-opening declines indicating a slight drop for the stock market. As this is the last week of the year, fluctuations are expected.

In global market updates, the US market closed lower on Friday amid volatility, with the Dow dropping 350 points and the Nasdaq falling 300 points due to a sell-off in tech stocks. Dow futures fell by 70 points, and the Nikkei declined by 300 points.

Crude oil prices rose by 1% to $74, while gold fell by $15 to $2,640, and silver decreased by 1.5% to $30. In the domestic market, silver prices dropped by Rs 3,500 to below Rs 88,900. Additionally, the country's foreign exchange reserves fell to a seven-month low of $644 billion, down from $653 billion in the week of December 20, due to rupee depreciation and foreign institutional investor selling.