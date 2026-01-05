Stone-pelting on Om Shakti devotees: Impossible for minors to be involved, says Karnataka Minister Zameer

Bengaluru, Jan 5 Commenting over the incident of stone-pelting on Om Shakti devotees within the JJ Nagar police station limits, Karnataka Minister for Tourism and Waqf, B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan, who represents the Chamarajpet Assembly constituency where the incident occurred, said on Monday that it was unlikely that minor boys could have indulged in such an act, adding that he had asked the police to find out who provoked them.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan said, "Last night (Sunday), during the Om Shakti procession, an incident of stone-pelting took place. Whoever indulged in stone-pelting is at fault, whether they are minors or adults -- it does not matter. However, in my opinion, it is impossible for children to have carried out such an act. Boys aged between 13 to 14 years have been detained, and it needs to be ascertained who is behind them."

"I have conveyed this to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) and will direct a probe in this regard. Three minors aged between 13 and 14 years have been detained," the Minister added.

"In my Chamarajpet constituency, since 2008, I have not allowed even a small incident to occur. Such incidents usually do not come to my notice. If any issue arises, people here resolve it among themselves," he said.

Meanwhile, Hindu organisations, activists, and local residents gathered near the JJ Nagar Police Station, demanding the immediate arrest of the accused.

They alleged that the police had detained minors who were not connected to the incident and were attempting to silence the case.

They also claimed that a Minister was trying to suppress the matter.

It can be noted that the Karnataka Police have taken three minors into custody on Monday in connection with an incident of stone-pelting targeting Om Shakti devotees reported from the JJ Nagar police station limits in Bengaluru.

The police claimed that the detentions were made based on suspicion and statements given by the Om Shakti devotees.

Home Minister G. Parameshwara also said in Bengaluru that the investigation is underway to identify those who provoked the alleged accused minor boys to pelt stones.

The police department has deployed the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) in the area.

DCP Yathish visited the jurisdictional police station and is closely monitoring the situation.

According to the police, two women sustained injuries in the incident.

CCTV footage is not available to the police.

The police are collecting information from the spot and have identified several persons.

Special police teams have been formed to nab the stone-pelters.

Devotees have claimed that they have been facing trouble for a long time and that miscreants even set fire to the venue whenever there is a Hindu religious event.

Tensions prevailed in Bengaluru's communally sensitive JJ Nagar area on Sunday night after stones were allegedly thrown at a Hindu religious ritual conducted as part of the Om Shakti pooja ceremony.

The locals held a protest in front of the JJ Nagar police station.

The protesters alleged that they face such problems daily.

Saying that they live in constant fear, the protesters demanded that a wall be constructed in the locality to prevent them from being targeted.

They claimed that miscreants habitually throw gutter water on devotees, attempt to set fire to the venue of worship, and pelt stones.

They said they have lost patience and demand that such incidents must stop.

The protesters further complained that it has become difficult for girls to move freely on the roads, alleging that women and children are frequently targeted.

They claimed that those who raise their voice or resist are singled out and harassed, and demanded protection from the state government.

