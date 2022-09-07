Stone slide blocks Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

Srinagar, Sep 7 The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been closed for vehicular traffic due to a stone slide at Banihal, officials said on Wednesday.

"Jammu Srinagar NHW (NH-44) blocked at Rampari, Banihal due to stone slide. However, Mughal road, SSG road through for vehicular movement," Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police said.

The highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway and fruit carrying trucks from Kashmir head for the rest of the country through this road.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor