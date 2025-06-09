Strawberry Moon 2025: When, Where, and How to Watch June’s Stunning Full Moon

The Strawberry Moon of June 2025 is around the corner. If you are a stargazer, get ready for this exciting celestial event of 2025. Many people do not know that June’s full moon is called the Strawberry Moon. The Full Strawberry Moon, one of the most alluring celestial events in the world, will be visible to people in the northern hemisphere as the summer season fully unfolds at night. Let us tell you where to watch, how to watch, why it is called the Strawberry Moon, and other details about this event.

Strawberry Moon Date & Time:

Wednesday, June 11 at 3:45 AM EDT, or 1:15 PM IST, will mark the Full Strawberry Moon's full phase. However, when would be the greatest time to see it? Actually, it's June 10, 2025, at night. The full moon will also be visible for three days, from June 10 morning to June 12, according to NASA.

Why Is It Called Strawberry Moon?

One might wonder why it is called the Strawberry Moon. In North America, the strawberry harvesting season starts on Strawberry Moon. The Northern Hemisphere is where the Strawberry Moon got its name. At that time, the full moons were only referred to as seasonal occurrences. Since the moon doesn't appear to be the correct shade of red or pink, people refer to it as a charming reminder to gather all of the ripe strawberries from the farm. Many more Native American names exist, particularly for the June full moon, such as the Blooming Moon, Green Corn Moon, Berries Ripen Moon, and Hot Moon. The Flower Moon, Planting Moon, and Mead Moon are just a few of the English titles that go along with this. Last but not least, people are familiar with several Celtic names, such as the Horse Moon, Dyan Moon, and Rose Moon.

Are you planning to see the full strawberry moon this year? If so, you have access to all of the information presented above. Prepare yourself for one of the most memorable experiences of your life with your loved ones.