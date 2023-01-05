Strong earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Tremors were felt in New Delhi and other areas of the National Capital Region (NCR) after an earthquake measuring 5.9 magnitude struck Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan late on Thursday.

This was the second time in a week that a quake was felt in the national capital. On January 1, an earthquake of magnitude 3.8 jolted Delhi and surrounding areas at around 1:19 am. However, there were no reports of any injuries or damage.