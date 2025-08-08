‘Struggling Between Life and Death’: Woman Trapped After Tree Crushes UPSRTC Bus in Barabanki, 6 Dead

A woman stuck under the wreckage of the accident bus yelled at onlookers who were busy recording scenes to make videos in the Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh after a huge tree fell on the UPSRTC bus, resulting in the death of six passengers, including the driver.

"People here are struggling between life and death, and you people are making videos," said a woman who can be seen stuck in the wreckage of the ill-fated bus and a man can be seen climbing on top and trying to help her to come out.

बाराबंकी में हुए बस हादसे का एक बहुत ही मार्मिक वीडियो,जिसमे एक महिला बस के अंदर फसी हुई है और बाहर खड़े कुछ वीडियो बना रहे है,अंदर फंसी महिला बोली -"यहाँ जिंदगी-मौत से लोग जूझ रहे हैं और आप लोग वीडियो बना रहे हो" अगर आकर पेड़ की डाल हटवाने मे मदद करते तो हम लोग बाहर निकल आते... https://t.co/QTiTsfbCttpic.twitter.com/n4EDNETHnd — Gaurav Kumar (@gaurav1307kumar) August 8, 2025

The accident occurred when a huge Gulmohar tree fell on an Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) bus after heavy rainfall and gusty winds in the region. The six people, including the driver and the women teachers, died on the spot, and several were transported to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The accident took place near Raja Bazaar, which is within the Jaidpur police station area. The incident caused panic among passengers, trapping several inside the bus. After receiving the information, local police and other relief crews rushed to the spot.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief for the people who were killed in the accident and offered condolences to the families of the victims. CM also announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for each of the victims' kin. “This accident is extremely tragic. My condolences are with the grieving families. The state government stands with them during this difficult time.”