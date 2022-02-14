Students, youths of J-K's Kupwara take out Tiranga rally to pay tributes to martyrs of Pulwama terror strike

To pay tributes to those who sacrificed their lives for the nation in the Pulwama terror attack, students and youths of Lolab valley in the Kupwara district of North Kashmir took out rallies at Krusan and Dherian areas on Monday to condemn Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in Kashmir.

The event was organised by Lolab students and youths.

"The entire nation was heartbroken on February 13, 2019 when 40 valiant Indian soldiers lost their lives for the nation due to Pakistan-based terror group. Jaish-e-Mohammad attacked a convoy of security forces at Pulwama. Today, the nation is observing the third anniversary of the terror attack and remembering the supreme sacrifice of the 40 brave men of CRPF who attained martyrdom in Pulwama," one of the protestors said. The event started with lighting the lamp in remembrance of those who lost their lives for the nation, followed by two minutes of silence followed by the "Tiranga Rally" against Pakistan sponsored terrorism. The event came to a closer with National Anthem sung by all.

( With inputs from ANI )

