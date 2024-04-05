‘Subsidiary Organisation’ of BJP: Atishi Lashes Out at Election Commission After Being Served Show-Cause Notice

Atishi, the Delhi minister and senior AAP leader, criticized the Election Commission (EC) following the issuance of a show-cause notice to her on Friday. She questioned whether the EC was functioning as a "subsidiary organization" of the BJP.

Atishi received the notice in response to her assertions that the BJP had approached her, presenting the ultimatum to either join the party or face scrutiny by the Enforcement Directorate within a month. During a press briefing, Atishi claimed that the notice had been deliberately leaked to the media by the BJP approximately an hour before the Election Commission officially delivered it to her via email.

She asked why the Election Commission did not issue notices to the central agencies concerned after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested and bank accounts of the Congress were frozen ahead of elections. She asked if the Election Commission is a "subsidiary organisation" of the BJP.

Also Read| Model Code of Conduct Violation: AAP Leader Atishi Gets EC Notice Over BJP Poaching Attempt Claim

Atishi highlighted that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had sent several letters to the poll panel concerning the "objectionable" hoardings and posters put up by the BJP, yet no action was taken. She expressed her intention to respond to the notice, emphasizing that she would remind the Election Commission of the neutrality and non-partisan approach expected of it in ensuring free and fair elections in the country.

In its notice, the poll panel asked Atishi to back with facts her statement that the BJP approached her to join the party. The BJP moved the poll commission a day back against Atishi's claim made on April 2.