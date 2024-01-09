Sugarcane farmers are doing 'show off' by protesting: Goa CM

Panaji, Jan 9 Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said that sugarcane farmers are doing "show off" by staging protest in the capital city, though they are getting benefits.

Hundreds of sugarcane farmers demanding the reopening of a sugar factory on Monday intensified the protest by shifting their agitation to the capital city.

The protesters sought to know why the government was hesitating to come clear over the issue.

Starting the protest at Dharbandora on January 3, near the sugar factory, 45 km away from here, on Monday protesters shifted it to Panaji and complained that "nobody from the government side came to them to clear their doubts".

"We are floating tender as soon as possible. Government is very keen to restart the operations. Farmers didn't need to stage a protest, they are doing so only to 'show off'," Sawant said.

"They have been getting a lot of money (compensation) for the last three years sitting at home without growing sugarcane. They will continue to get the money. There is nothing to worry about. In two to three days we will float tender," Sawant said, adding that tender was floated twice and there was no response from interested parties.

Around 200 farmers, including women and senior citizens, have been camping in the capital city since Monday morning.

Opposition parties in Goa have lent their support to the agitating farmers.

