Sukesh Chandrashekhar seeks transfer of case to another judge

New Delhi, April 11 Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar moved a Delhi court on Monday accusing the judge hearing his case of bias and seeking his transfer.

Chandrashekhar filed an application before the Principal District & Sessions Judge, Dharmesh Sharma.

"Since the applicant/accused has alleged bias against the presiding officer/ASJ, let the copy of the present transfer petition be sent to him elucidating his comments upon the same, which may be placed before this court for further consideration on April 17," Sharma said.

Lodged at the Mandoli Jail in the national capital, Chandrashekhar is accused of extorting Rs 200 crore from a businessman's wife.

The concerned jail authorities were directed by the court to produce the accused virtually on the next date of hearing.

Chnadrashekhar has contended that all the reliefs being granted to the other accused in the case were not being given to him and his wife Leena Paul.

He had allegedly defrauded the spouses of former promoters of Ranbaxy, Shivinder Singh and Malvinder Singh, of Rs 200 crore.

He had allegedly cheated their wives Aditi Singh and Japna Singh of crores of rupees by posing as an officer from the Union Law Ministry, promising that he would secure bail for their husbands.

