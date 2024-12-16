Sukhjit Singh Killed: AAP Leader Lynched By Armed Mob in Punjab's Barnala

In a horrifying incident from Chhanna Gulab Singh Wala, a village near Bhadaur in Punjab's Barnala district, Sukhjit Singh (26), the current Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sarpanch, was brutally murdered. Reports on Monday revealed that a mob of 50-60 people launched a deadly assault on Singh and two others using sharp-edged weapons, leaving them gravely injured.

Tragically, Sukhjit Singh succumbed to his injuries while being rushed to the hospital. The two other victims are undergoing treatment, according to a Zee News report. Singh was known for his active fight against the drug menace in the area, which reportedly led to intense rivalries. Family members of the deceased and villagers have accused certain individuals from the village, alleging the attack stemmed from long-standing enmity linked to sarpanch elections.