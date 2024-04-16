Sunita Kejriwal likely to campaign for AAP in Gujarat

New Delhi, April 16 Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of incarcerated Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal, is likely to campaign in Gujarat for the Lok Sabha elections, party sources said.

The sources further said that a list of star campaigners in Gujarat will be released on Tuesday.

According to sources within the party, there is a shift in focus towards the campaign, with Sunita Kejriwal expected to take a more active role in conveying a message to voters.

The sources said that now that AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has been granted bail, he is likely to take charge of the campaign in Delhi and other states where the party has put up candidates.

Since March 21, CM Kejriwal has remained in custody, initially under the ED's jurisdiction and subsequently in Tihar Jail. His arrest has upended political equations, both locally and nationally, particularly impacting the AAP's campaign efforts for the Lok Sabha elections.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor