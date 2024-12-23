Sunny Leone's Name Registered in Chhattisgarh Scheme, Man Receives Rs 1,000 Monthly

In a case of fraud in Chhattisgarh, a man allegedly opened a bank account in the name of actor Sunny Leone to exploit a government scheme for married women. The accused had been fraudulently receiving Rs 1,000 per month under the scheme.

Under the BJP government's Mahtari Vandan Yojana in Chhattisgarh, married women receive Rs 1,000 monthly in their bank accounts. However, it has emerged that one such account was fraudulently created in the name of actor Sunny Leone.

The alleged perpetrator, identified as Virendra Joshi, operated the fake account to pocket the funds. Authorities are registering a case against him and investigating officials tasked with verifying eligible beneficiaries for their lapses.

The fraud was reported in Talur village, located in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region. District Collector Haris S has directed the Women and Child Development Department to conduct a thorough investigation and seize the fraudulent bank account to recover the misappropriated funds. Officials revealed that media reports brought this shocking case of fraud to their attention.

