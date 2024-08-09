Supreme Court Grants Bail to AAP Leader Manish Sisodia in Excise Policy Case

The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi minister Manish Sisodia in the excise policy case. A bench of Justices B.R. Gavai and K.V. Viswanathan noted that Sisodia had been in custody for 18 months and was deprived of his right to a speedy trial by both the trial court and the High Court. The ruling offers significant relief to Sisodia, who has been at the center of legal battles over the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

Supreme Court grants bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia in the excise policy irregularities case pic.twitter.com/5alhh0uL5l — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2024

