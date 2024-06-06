Supreme Court Intervenes in Delhi Water Crisis, Orders Himachal Pradesh to Release Surplus Water

In response to Delhi's critical water shortage, the Supreme Court has taken decisive action by instructing Himachal Pradesh to release 137 cusecs of surplus water. The directive, issued on Thursday, mandates the water be released on June 7, with the assurance from Haryana that the water will flow uninterrupted from Hathnikund to Wazirabad, significantly bolstering Delhi's drinking water supply.

Additionally, the Upper Yamuna River Board has been tasked with measuring the released water at Hathnikund. The Delhi government has been instructed to prevent water wastage and to submit a report on the matter by Monday, June 10.

#WATCH | Delhi: People in the Chilla Gaon of Mayur Vihar area fulfil their water requirements by calling in water tankers amid water crisis in the national capital. pic.twitter.com/78W6YOKRI4 — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2024

This intervention aims to alleviate the serious water shortage in Delhi and ensure a reliable water supply for its residents.