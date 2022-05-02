Supreme Court: No individual can be forced to get vaccinated

The Supreme Court has made a big comment on the corona vaccination in the country. No one can be forced to take the corona vaccine, the Supreme Court has ruled. The Supreme Court was hearing a petition declaring the mandatory requirement for covid vaccination unconstitutional. The Supreme Court has said that it is not appropriate to say anything about policy making, but no one can be forced to be vaccinated. The government can make people aware of the public interest. The apex court said this while ruling on a petition declaring compulsory covid vaccination to be unconstitutional.

The government can make people aware in the public interest, the Supreme Court has said. Restrictions may be imposed to prevent disease, but may not force vaccinations and special medications. The court said restrictions imposed by some governments on the need for vaccination during an pandemic should be lifted immediately.

Supreme Court says no individual can be forced to get vaccinated. The Court also says that it's satisfied that the current vaccine policy can't be said to be unreasonable & manifestly arbitrary. SC said that government can form policy & impose some conditions for the larger public good

Supreme Court says that condition imposed by some state government, organisations restricting access of unvaccinated people to public places is not proportional and should be recalled in the present prevailing conditions. Supreme Court also directed the Centre to make public the data on adverse effects of COVID-19 vaccination.

The Supreme Court in its judgment, while instructing the state governments on the vaccine policy, said that the restrictions imposed on individuals due to the need for vaccines could not be said to be proportionate and appropriate. Now that the spread and severity of the infection has reduced the number of infected people, no restrictions should be imposed on movement in public places. If the government has already imposed such rules or restrictions, they should be withdrawn.

