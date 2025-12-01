Surat Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Furniture Warehouse in Gujarat (Watch Video)

Surat Fire News: A major fire broke out at a furniture warehouse in Surat, Gujarat late Monday evening (December 22, 2025). Thick smoke and large flames were seen rising from the site as a significant portion of the warehouse was engulfed.

#WATCH | Gujarat: A fire broke out in a furniture warehouse in Surat. Fire tenders are present at the spot and are attempting to extinguish the fire. pic.twitter.com/XaXW90mqf0 — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2025

Fire tenders rushed to the scene soon after the blaze was reported. Firefighting operations are ongoing to control the fire. "Six godowns have been engulfed in flames. It has been one and a half hours since the firefighting operations began," said Fire Officer Jaydeep.

Multiple fire engines are deployed to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading further. The cause of the fire has not been determined. No casualties have been reported so far.