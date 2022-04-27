Sushil Modi lauds PM for scrapping MP quota in Kendriya Vidyalaya admissions

Welcoming the step to scrap the discretionary quota of MPs for admission to Kendriya Vidyalayas, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sushil Modi on Wednesday lauded Prime Minister Narendra for the "bold decision".

"I believe that MPs should not have any kind of privilege or discretionary power, either for the recommendation of a house or admission in Kendriya Vidyalaya. Such bold decisions can be taken only by our PM Modi ji," Sushil Modi told ANI.

He said that it is a praiseworthy initiative and added that no one should have any privilege in a democratic system.

"I am happy that Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan did not even use his quota last year and this year, he has abolished all quotas. This is a very commendable step and I thank him and the Prime Minister," he stated.

Sushil Modi further said that the MPs are very happy with the discontinuation of the quota for admissions to KVs.

"MPs should not have any such privilege. The central government should consider opening more Kendriya Vidyalayas and the classes should be held in two shifts instead of one in these schools," the Rajya Sabha MP added.

The Education Ministry has scrapped quotas in several categories including that of Member of Parliament (MP) and District Magistrate (DM) for admissions to Kendriya Vidyalayas, according to the latest circular issued by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS).

Earlier, the KVS had put on hold all discretionary quotas, including the MP quota, for admissions to Kendriya Vidyalayas across the country, following a review.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor