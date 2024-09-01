Suspected Terrorist Arrested by NIA at Bengaluru Airport

Tamil Nadu Hizb-ut-Tahrir case prime suspect has been arrested by National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials who launched an operation in the city. Aziz Ahmed alias Jalil Aziz Ahmed is an arrested suspected terrorist. The NIA said the accused was arrested while escaping abroad on the Saudi Airlines flight at 11:45 am yesterday from Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport.

Aziz was arrested while trying to flee from the airport to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The suspected terrorist and his wife had arrived at the Bengaluru airport. Immediately after the suspect’s arrest, his wife came to file a complaint stated that her husband was forcibly taken by unknown persons.

The NIA had registered a case against six people for allegedly working with the goal of Islamization of the world and the establishment of Islamic law under the influence of extremism and Islamic fundamentalism. The accused aimed to enforce the constitution of Taqi al-Din 'al-Nabhan, the founder of Ut-Tahir, in India. The accused gathered many youths and inculcated the doctrines of Hijjah-ut-Tahir into their heads, and military assistance (nusta) from enemy forces to achieve their goals. Organized receiving camps. Aziz Ahmed was one of the main accused in organizing such secret statements. The NIA has said that it is continuing further investigation into the case.