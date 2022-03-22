Suvendu slams Mamata over Bengal’s law & order, after 8 murders in the state

Suvendu Adhikari, leader of Opposition in the Bengal Assembly, slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the law and order in the state after deaths in West Bengal. Taking his Twitter he wrote, “Last week while presenting the home budget of Bengal on the floor of the Assembly, hon'ble home minister of Mamata Banerjee was more interested in maligning LoP with false accusations rather than answering questions related to the deteriorating law and order situation of the state."

“As many as 26 murders have taken place in the last one week in different parts of the state. The Centre should intervene and use Article 356 (President's Rule) or Article 355 of the Constitution to take the situation under their control in Bengal,” he further said to media.

On Tuesday after the murder of deputy pradhan of Baguti village in Rampurhat, Birbhum, atleast eight body has been found burnt alive in the same district. DGP Manoj Malviya said “Three injured people were rescued last night after seven to eight houses were gutted in the fire. One of them died today. Also, when the fire was brought to control, a team of police officials found seven charred bodies. All the seven bodies were recovered from one house. Total, eight have died in the incident."