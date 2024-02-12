Suzuki Takes to the Skies: Plans to Develop Electric Air Copters for India

Transitioning from ground transportation, Suzuki, under its Japanese parent company, is set to venture into electric air copters – a hybrid between drones and traditional helicopters, with capacity for up to three passengers, including the pilot.

This move marks Suzuki's strategic push towards innovative mobility solutions, initially targeting consumers in Japan and the US before expanding operations to India. These electric air taxis could potentially rival ground-based ride-hailing services like Uber and Ola.

Eyeing both sales and manufacturing prospects in India, Suzuki is actively engaging with aviation regulators like the DGCA and exploring the feasibility of local production. Kento Ogura, assistant manager at Suzuki Motor, revealed plans to debut the SkyDrive model, equipped with 12 motors and rotors, at the 2025 Osaka Expo, before introducing it to the Japanese and US markets.

Critical to its success in India, Suzuki acknowledges the need for affordability, aiming for a price point below that of conventional helicopters. With a take-off weight of 1.4 tonnes and streamlined electrification reducing manufacturing and maintenance costs, the company envisions leveraging building rooftops for take-off and landing, further enhancing accessibility and cost-efficiency.

Also, due to electrification, the number of aircraft parts has been reduced to one-tenth in comparison to a helicopter. “This results in significant reduction in aircraft manufacturing and maintenance costs, the company says.