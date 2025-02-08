SWAC Commanders' Conference 2025: Air Chief stresses IAF's future readiness

Ahmedabad, Feb 8 The Annual South Western Air Command (SWAC) Commanders' Conference was held at the headquarters of South Western Air Command, Gandhinagar.

Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), who was received by Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, SWAC, was present at this event held between February 6 to 7.

On his arrival, the CAS was accorded a Ceremonial Guard of Honour.

During the conference, the CAS reviewed the operational preparedness of SWAC and commended its personnel for maintaining the highest level of operational readiness to tackle any contingency.

Addressing the commanders, Air Chief Marshal Singh emphasised the critical role of the command in national defence.

He highlighted the importance of capability development and urged all personnel to embody the Indian Air Force doctrine, which envisions the IAF as an agile, adaptive, and decisive aerospace power.

The CAS called upon the commanders to foster a conducive environment for flying operations while ensuring a healthy work-life balance.

He also stressed the need to stay updated with the latest advancements in military aviation, particularly in space, cyber, and electronic warfare domains.

He reiterated the significance of smoothly integrating Agniveervayu personnel into the IAF through close monitoring and mentorship. In recognition of outstanding performance, the CAS awarded trophies to various stations for their exceptional contributions, particularly in the successful execution of Exercise Tarangshakti-24.

The SWAC of the IAF was established in 1980, following a major reorganisation of the IAF's operational structure.

The primary objective was to enhance air defence capabilities in India's western and southwestern regions, which share borders with Pakistan.

Initially headquartered in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, SWAC was later relocated to Gandhinagar, Gujarat in 1998, in a strategic move to improve operational efficiency and coordination.

The command plays a crucial role in securing India's airspace along the western frontier and has been actively involved in various military operations, including Operation Safed Sagar (1999 Kargil War) and Balakot Air Strikes (2019).

SWAC is responsible for overseeing a large number of air bases and strategic installations across Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra, ensuring rapid deployment and response to any security threats.

The command is also known for conducting frequent joint exercises with the Army and Navy.

