Swaraj Kaushal Dies at 73: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Loss, Hails Him as India’s Youngest Governor and Legal Reformer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed profound grief over the passing of Swaraj Kaushal, husband of late BJP veteran and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who died on Thursday at the age of 73. In a heartfelt post on X, PM Modi highlighted Kaushal’s exemplary career as a lawyer and his dedication to using the legal profession for the upliftment of underprivileged communities. PM Modi also remembered Kaushal’s tenure as India’s youngest Governor, noting the enduring impact he left on the people of Mizoram. He wrote that Kaushal’s insights as a Parliamentarian were noteworthy and contributed significantly to the nation’s legislative discourse. Expressing solidarity with the bereaved family, Modi extended his thoughts and prayers to their daughter, New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj, and the entire family during this sad hour.

“Pained by the passing of Shri Swaraj Kaushal Ji. He distinguished himself as a lawyer and a person who believed in using the legal profession to improve the lives of the underprivileged. He became India’s youngest Governor and left a lasting impression on the people of Mizoram during his gubernatorial tenure. His insights as a Parliamentarian were also noteworthy. My thoughts are with his daughter Bansuri and the other family members in this sad hour. Om Shanti,” the Prime Minister wrote.

Pained by the passing of Shri Swaraj Kaushal Ji. He distinguished himself as a lawyer and a person who believed in using the legal profession to improve the lives of the underprivileged. He became India’s youngest Governor and left a lasting impression on the people of Mizoram… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 4, 2025

Kaushal, who was also a senior advocate and a prominent public figure, passed away after complaining of chest pain and being rushed to AIIMS, where doctors declared him dead. His death has elicited tributes across the country, with many recalling his service to governance, law, and society. Bansuri Swaraj shared an emotional tribute on X, remembering her father’s affection, discipline, patriotism, and immense patience as guiding lights of her life. “Being your daughter is the greatest pride of my life and your legacy, values and blessings will be the bases of my journeys ahead,” she posted, conveying both grief and reverence.

पापा स्वराज कौशल जी, आपका स्नेह, आपका अनुशासन, आपकी सरलता, आपका राष्ट्रप्रेम और आपका अपार धैर्य मेरे जीवन की वह रोशनी हैं जो कभी मंद नहीं होगी।

आपका जाना हृदय की सबसे गहरी पीड़ा बनकर उतरा है, पर मन यही विश्वास थामे हुए है कि आप अब माँ के साथ पुनः मिल चुके हैं, ईश्वर के सान्निध्य… pic.twitter.com/imqpUb2DMS — Bansuri Swaraj (@BansuriSwaraj) December 4, 2025

मिजोरम के पूर्व राज्यपाल और वरिष्ठ अधिवक्ता श्री स्वराज कौशल जी के निधन की खबर दुखद है। श्री स्वराज कौशल जी का सार्वजनिक जीवन और विधि के क्षेत्र में योगदान हमेशा याद किया जाएगा। राष्ट्र और समाज के प्रति उनकी सेवा अविस्मरणीय है। दुःख की इस घड़ी में, मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएँ सांसद… pic.twitter.com/8BhfT4RDVq — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) December 4, 2025

Also Read: Swaraj Kaushal, Husband of Late Union Minister Sushma Swaraj, Passes Away at 73

Other leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, also condoled Kaushal’s demise, acknowledging his contributions to public life and law. His legacy as a distinguished lawyer, Governor, and public servant was widely appreciated, with many noting that his work left an indelible mark on society. Kaushal’s cremation is scheduled at Lodhi Road crematorium, where family, friends, and colleagues are expected to pay their last respects. Through PM Modi’s condolences and the national outpouring of grief, Swaraj Kaushal’s life of service and commitment to the nation is being remembered with deep admiration.