Swaraj Kaushal, Husband of Late Union Minister Sushma Swaraj, Passes Away at 73

Former Mizoram governor and late BJP veteran Sushma Swaraj's husband, Swaraj Kaushal, passed away on Thursday at the age of 73. The Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) posted on 'X' informing that his last rites will be performed at 4:30 p.m. today at Lodhi Road burial ground. Born on July 12, 1952, Swaraj Kaushal was regarded as one of the most senior lawyers of the Supreme Court. He studied at Delhi University and Punjab University, respectively. After this, he started practicing law. Moreover, Swaraj Kaushal also served as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha for six years. He also went on to serve as the governor of Mizoram.

In 1975, he got married to Sushma Swaraj, the late BJP stalwart and former External Affairs Minister. The couple has a daughter, Bansuri Swaraj, who is a BJP leader and a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed her condolences.

"In this hour of grief, my deepest condolences are with Member of Parliament Bansuri Swaraj Ji and all their family members, "tweeted CM Gupta. Expressing his grief, BJP Malviya Nagar MLA Satish Upadhyay said, "Deeply saddened to hear about the sudden demise of former Governor of Mizoram and senior advocate Swaraj Kaushal. Husband of Late Sushma Swaraj and father of MP Bansuri Swaraj. He served the nation with integrity, wisdom and unmatched dedication." "My heartfelt condolences to Bansuri and the entire family. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti," Satish Upadhyay said.