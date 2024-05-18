Swati Maliwal Assault Case: Arvind Kejriwal’s Aide Bibhav Kumar Moves Bail Application in Delhi Court, Hearing Today
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 18, 2024 03:11 PM2024-05-18T15:11:57+5:302024-05-18T15:12:03+5:30
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar moved a bail application in Tis Hazari court, Delhi, on Saturday, May 18, after his arrest in the alleged Sati Maliwal assault case. The court will hear the application today.
Sanjeev Nasiar, state president AAP legal cell said, "We have filed an application in the court saying that we have not yet received a copy of the FIR. The order is reserved till 4 pm but now I have come to know that he has been brought here without any notice. Now we want to go inside (Civil Lines PS) but we are being stopped from going inside..."
Swati Maliwal assault case | Arvind Kejriwal's aide, Bibhav Kumar has moved an anticipatory bail in Tis Hazari court, Delhi.— ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2024
The bail application will be heard today by the court.