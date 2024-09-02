Swati Maliwal Assault Case: Arvind Kejriwal's Close Aide Bibhav Kumar Granted Bail By Supreme Court

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar, who was arrested for allegedly assaulting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Monday.A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan was hearing Kumar's plea seeking bail and also challenging his arrest in the case.During the hearing, Justice Bhuyan noted that Bibhav Kumar has been in the judicial custody for 100 days and chargesheet has been filed. "Injuries (to Maliwal) are simple. It's a case for bail, you should not oppose. You can't keep a person in jail in such a case," Justice Bhuyan said.

Kumar had approached the top court after his bail plea was dismissed by the Delhi High Court last month. The High Court had said that the arrest of Bibhav Kumar in a case concerning alleged assault on Maliwal was necessary and police strictly followed the law while doing so. The FIR filed against Kumar includes charges under Sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 341 (wrongful restraint), 354(B) (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

