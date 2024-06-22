Swati Maliwal Assault Case: Delhi Court Extends Judicial Custody of Bibhav Kumar Till July 6

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's former aide Bibhav Kumar's judicial custody was extended on Saturday by Delhi's Tis Hazari Court in the Swati Maliwal assault case. Kumar was arrested on May 18 and produced before the court through videoconferencing after the expiry of judicial custody.

Maliwal on Tuesday wrote a letter to INDIA bloc leaders, elaborating on the alleged assault by Bibhav Kumar and sought time to meet them. She wrote the letter to leaders including former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Nationalist Congress Party (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Swati Maliwal assault case | Tis Hazari Court extends the judicial custody of Bibhav Kumar till July 6.



He was produced before the court through video conferencing after the expiry of judicial custody.



Delhi's Tis Hazari court last week extended Bibhav Kumar's judicial custody till June 22.

Kumar was arrested on May 18 by Delhi Police. A case was registered by Delhi police after receiving a complaint from Maliwal on May 16. Bibhav Kumar has also filed a police complaint against Maliwal. The incident of the alleged assault occurred on May 13 at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence