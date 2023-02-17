Tahir Gora's novel "Al-Bakistan" launched in Delhi

The novel written by Tahir Gora "Al-Bakistan" in Urdu and Hindi has been launched at the Press Club of India, Delhi on Friday. The book is published by Kautilya Books, New Delhi.

During the book launch, many prominent Writers and Journalists were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion Tahir Gora, author of "Al-Bakistan" said, "This Novel portrays the identity crisis of Pakistan and Pakistanis in the context of its ongoing political, economic and social turmoil since its inception. It also reveals the sex parties of Pakistan army officers and top politicians along with their Islamic Jihadi mindset. This Novel narrates the stories of the Air India Flight hijacking by ISI in 1999, the Pak coup and the Pak army's involvement in Pak politics and international terrorism."

"We are sure this short Novel will be a big hit in India and around the globe considering its crispy and revealing content," said Nazim Naqvi, the editor of the Novel.

Dr Shailendra Kumar, Raju Arora, Kumar Rakesh and Haleema Sadia were the speakers on this occasion.

The title Al-Bakistan comes from a perception of most Pakistanis that their ancestors come from Arabs, not from Indian origin. Tahir Gora's few more novels in Urdu, Hindi and English versions are in press. His previous Novel "Tehzeebi Ranjashein" got a good reception from fellow writers.

( With inputs from ANI )

