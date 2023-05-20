Talib Hameed: Preserving melodies of Kashmir's folk

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 20 : In the picturesque town of Sopore, amidst the valleys and mountains of Jammu and Kashmir, a young and talented musician named Talib Hameed Teli has dedicated himself to preserving and promoting the mesmerizing folk music of the region.

With a passion for music that spans over fifteen years, Talib has become a beacon of hope for the fading art form.

Raised in a household immersed in the enchanting sounds of music, Talib's journey began at an early age. His father, an accomplished Grade A singer, instilled in him a deep love for the art. Inspired by the harmonies that echoed through his home, Talib embarked on a musical odyssey, delving into the realms of folk, Indian classical, and light music.

The report quoted Talib as saying, "Music has been a part of my life since childhood. I was fortunate to grow up in an environment where melodies and rhythms filled the air,".

It was his father's influence that ignited his passion for the industry, driving him to make his mark in the music world.

Talib's dedication to his craft is evident in his extensive musical training. With a bachelor's degree in Indian classical music tabla, he has honed his skills in playing various traditional instruments such as sarangi, matka, rabab, and harmonium, all of which find their place in the rich tapestry of folk music.

Reflecting on the declining popularity of folk music among the younger generation, Talib expressed his concern. "Folk music has been an integral part of Kashmir's cultural heritage for centuries, but in recent years, we have witnessed a gradual decline in its appreciation," he lamented.

He emphasized the need for more young musicians to embrace this genre, urging them to understand its significance in preserving Kashmir's musical legacy.

To address this issue, Talib stressed the importance of collective efforts, including active involvement from the administration. "We need music academies and dedicated music classes in schools and colleges to nurture the talents of our youth and pave the way for their success in the music industry," he advocated.

Talib's commitment to his craft has taken him beyond the borders of Kashmir. He has participated in numerous programs and showcased his art in different states across India. The response has been overwhelming, with people from all walks of life appreciating and embracing the soul-stirring folk music of Kashmir.

"I am immensely grateful for the love and support I have received from audiences across India. It is heartening to witness the universal appeal of Kashmir's folk music," Talib shared with a smile.

As Talib Hameed Teli continues to carry the torch of Kashmir's folk music, his unwavering passion serves as an inspiration for aspiring musicians and enthusiasts alike.

Through his talent and dedication, he endeavours to keep the melodies of Kashmir alive and to ensure that future generations can revel in the richness of their cultural heritage. Talib's journey stands as a testament to the transformative power of music and its ability to unite people from different backgrounds under the spellbinding allure of art.

