Tamil Manila Congress-Moopanar joins NDA in TN

Chennai, Feb 26 Tamil Maanila Congress-Moopanar President and former Union Minister G.K. Vasan on Monday announced that the party was joining the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Vasan told reporters at the party’s headquarters here that the alliance would take full shape in the coming days.

He also said that seat allocation would be finalised after calculating the number of alliance partners in the NDA.

BJP's Tamil Nadu President K. Annamalai told reporters said that the narrative that the BJP was against minorities would be broken in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He said that Vasan has taken the first step to bring about a change in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and 2026 Assembly elections.

The TMC-Moopanar was re-launched in November 2014, after it had earlier merged with the Congress in August 2002), and was part of the AIADMK-BJP alliance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Party leader, N.R. Natarajan contested in the Thanjavur constituency but lost to the DMK candidate S.S. Palanimanickam. Subsequently, the AIADMK had nominated Vasan to the Rajya Sabha.

After the AIADMK had snapped ties with the BJP in September 2023.and party General Secretary and former Chief Minister K.Palaniswamy had openly stated that there won't be any alliance again, the BJP was counting Vasan's personal rapport of the AIADMK chief again.

