Tamil Nadu: AIU seizes gold worth Rs 22.52 lakh at Trichy airport, one held

Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 3 : The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at Trichy International Airport intercepted a male passenger on Tuesday and seized 382.00 grams of 24-carat gold worth Rs 22.52 lakh, said officials.

According to the official, the gold was seized from a male passenger has arrived from Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday by Malindo Airlines (Flight No. OD223).

"Based on intelligence, the passenger was intercepted by customs officials at the arrival hall. On his examination one gold chain of 181.00 Grams concealed in a pant pocket and 39 Nos. of rectangular-shaped thin gold plates weighing 201 grams, ingeniously concealed in old smartphones was recovered and subsequently got seized under the Customs Act, 1962," said the officials.

Further investigation is underway.

