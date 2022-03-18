Tamil Nadu Budget 2022: DMK all set to present their first full-fledged budget today

The MK Stalin led DMK government on Friday will present its first full-fledged budget in Tamil Nadu today since it assumed office in May last year. The Budget session of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly will commence at 10 am on March 18 and Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan will present the budget for the year 2022-23 in the Assembly Hall in Fort St. George. The DMK government will present an e-budget for the second time.

“The results of 10 months work can be seen in tomorrow’s Budget,” Thiagarajan said on Twitter on Thursday. The finance minister is expected to make announcements related to reform measures to boost the state’s revenue, to reduce the debt burden, and funds allocated to implement some of the key poll promises of the DMK including the reduction of fuel prices, and providing the monthly cash assistance of Rs 1,000 for women. While presenting his first Budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal in August last year, Thiaga Rajan had listed increasing the tax GSDP ratio, restructuring the Commercial Taxes Department to plug the “loopholes” and increasing the revenue of the Registration department as some of his top priorities. Tamil Nadu’s overall debt stands at over Rs 5 lakh crore and the DMK has promised to reverse' the trend with better financial management.

