Tamil Nadu Budget 2022: Palanivel Thiagarajan begins to present state budget

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan Friday began his budget speech for the financial year 2022-23. Thiagarajan is expected to make announcements related to reform measures to boost the state’s revenue, to reduce the debt burden, and funds allocated to implement some of the key poll promises of the DMK including the reduction of fuel prices, and providing the monthly cash assistance of Rs 1,000 for women.

The MK Stalin led DMK government on Friday is presenting its first full-fledged budget in Tamil Nadu today since it assumed office in May last year. The DMK government will present an e-budget for the second time.In August 2021, Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan unveiled a budget with several generous announcements including one to reduce the effective rate of tax on petrol by Rs 3 per litre. The decision would result in a loss of revenue of Rs 1,160 crore a year, Thiaga Rajan said.

