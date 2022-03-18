Tamil Nadu Budget 2022: Rs 32,667 crore allocated for industries department

Rs 32,667 crore have been allocated for the industries department.During his budget speech, Tamil Nadu's Finance minister PTR Palanivel Rajan said that all assistance would be provided to students who decided to discontinue their education after returning from Ukraine, amid the on-going crisis.

Meanwhile, The Tamil Nadu government will provide a monthly allowance of Rs 1,000 for girl students from government schools who pursue higher education. Finance minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan said that this scheme will be applicable for students who have studied in government schools from class VI to XII. "This is expected to increase the enrollment of girls in higher education. Will benefit 5 lakh girl students," he said.: Tamil Nadu’s Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan began his budget speech for the year 2022-23 in the Assembly Hall in Fort St. George on Friday at 10 am. The MK Stalin led DMK government on Friday is presenting its first full-fledged budget in Tamil Nadu today since it assumed office in May last year. The DMK government will present an e-budget for the second time.

