Tamil Nadu CM visits flood control room of Chennai to review rainfall situation

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday night visited the Flood Control Room of Greater Chennai Corporation to review the rain, relief, and rescue works in various parts of the city.

The Chief Minister's visit came after heavy rainfall caused a traffic jam at Chennai's Mount Road. Following this, Chennai metro said that it has announced to extend service timing by an hour till 12 midnight to enable passengers to reach their homes safely.

The Tamil Nadu government also issued a red alert in four districts including Chennai, Kanchipuram, Thiruvallur, and Chinglepet in view of heavy rainfall.

"A red alert has been issued for 4 districts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai, Kanchipuram, Thiruvallur, and Chinglepet in view of heavy rainfall. Three people have died due to electrocution today," said State Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran.

