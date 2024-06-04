Tamil Nadu Election Results 2024: Annamalai Factor Fails as BJP State President Defeated by DMK Candidate

Tamil Nadu: K Annamalai, BJP's chief in Tamil Nadu and candidate from Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency is certain to witness a defeat. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Ganapathi P. Raj Kumar has emerged victorious in the fray.

Touted as the potential PM candidate, Annamalai K undertook a vigorous campaign to bring the first-ever BJP victory to Coimbatore. However, the campaigning tactics failed to fulfill the aim for Annamalai as he trailed behind with a margin of over 50000 votes.

Annamalai, an IPS officer of the 2011 batch, quit the service in 2019 and joined the BJP in 2020. He became the BJP president in Tamil Nadu in 2021.



Ganapathi P. Raj Kumar's DMK is leading in 22 of the 39 seats in Tamil Nadu. Annamalai's defeat is certain to change political configurations in the state.