Tamil Nadu Election Results 2024: Strong Room Opened in Chennai District Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Vote Counting

In Chennai district, the strong room is being opened in preparation for the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The vote counting process is scheduled to commence at 8 AM.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Strong room being opened in Chennai district ahead of the counting of votes for the #LokSabhaElections2024



The counting of votes will begin at 8 am. pic.twitter.com/6KyZe9yguX — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2024

After an intense poll battle among the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led INDIA alliance, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) across 39 constituencies in Tamil Nadu, the results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be announced soon, with vote counting set to begin shortly. Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of 69.72 percent in the single-phase election held on April 19.

Key candidates and constituencies in Tamil Nadu include State BJP chief K. Annamalai, who is contesting against DMK’s Ganapathi P. and AIADMK’s Singai in Coimbatore. In Thoothukudi, sitting DMK MP Kanimozhi faces AIADMK’s R. Sivasamy Velumani. BJP candidate and former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan is contesting from Chennai South, while former Telecom Minister A. Raja is competing against BJP’s L. Murugan, the Union Minister of State for Fisheries, in Nilgiris.



