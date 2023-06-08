Tamil Nadu: Gold worth Rs 28 hidden in slippers seized at Tiruchirappalli airport

Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 8 : The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs Department seized gold worth Rs 28 lakh from a passenger coming from Dubai at Tiruchirappalli International Airport.

According to the Customs Department, the passenger was travelling from Dubai via Columbo on Sri Lankan Airlines on Thursday. He was carrying the gold in a paste form and was concealed in a slipper.

The Customs officials intercepted him and seized 467 grams of gold worth Rs 28.30 lakh.

The investigation was underway.

Further details are awaited.

Last week, Customs officials arrested three passengers at Tiruchirappalli International Airport and seized 1197.5 grams of 24-carat gold worth Rs 72.73 lakh.

The officials said the gold was seized from three passengers who arrived from Kuala Lumpur.

