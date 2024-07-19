Tamil Nadu: Nilgiris District Judge Dies After Being Knocked Down by Speeding Bike; Shocking Visuals Surface

A tragic incident occurred on the Udumalpet-Pollachi Road near Pollachi, resulting in the death of P. Karunanidhi, a judge serving as the 3rd Additional District Judge (3rd ADJ) in Udhagamandalam, Nilgiris district. Karunanidhi, 58 years old and a resident of Chinnampalayam village near Pollachi, was on a two-day leave and had returned to his hometown.

Surveillance camera visuals of Tuesday's hit-and-run at #Pollachi, in which a judge died, shows the rider not attending to the pedestrian and leaving the spot after the accident. The police have arrested the rider Vanjimuthu of Kanjampatti. @THChennaipic.twitter.com/8NfflN5xrQ — Wilson Thomas (@wilson__thomas) July 18, 2024

On Tuesday afternoon, he parked his car near Thanga Saras Marriage Hall. While crossing the road, he was struck by a speeding motorcycle. The motorcyclist fled the scene after the collision, leaving Karunanidhi with severe head injuries. He was immediately taken to Pollachi Government Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival.

The authorities swiftly acted, obtaining CCTV footage that led to the identification and apprehension of the motorcyclist, Vanjimuthu from Kanjampatti near Pollachi. The police have filed a case against him under Section 106 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for causing death by negligence. This section stipulates severe penalties, including imprisonment for up to ten years, for causing the death of a person due to reckless driving and failing to report the incident to authorities. The loss of Judge Karunanidhi has deeply saddened the local community, and investigations into the incident are ongoing to ensure justice is served.