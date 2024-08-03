Tamil Nadu Rains: Biryani Airdropped to Stranded Dogs Near Mettur Dam (Watch Video)

Seven dogs stranded on a small island in the overflowing Cauvery River near Mettur Dam were fed biryani via drone by fire and rescue personnel on Friday, after being trapped without food for three days. The rescue team plans to retrieve the dogs on Sunday and is awaiting the arrival of a second drone with a 30kg carrying capacity to assist with the operation.

Watch:

Fire and rescue services personnel rescued a pack of seven #dogs stranded on a small piece of land in the overflowing #CauveryRiver near #MetturDam for three days without food. Using a #drone, the team delivered #biryani to the dogs, ensuring they were fed and safe. pic.twitter.com/wZO9LVjc3y — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) August 3, 2024

Fire services have enlisted GEOTechnoValley, a drone service specialist, to aid in the rescue operation. P. Sarveswaran, the company’s director and CEO, stated, "We will assemble the drone on Saturday. Given that it is Aadi 18, a significant crowd is expected at the riverside." The dogs' predicament was highlighted after a drone video showing the rushing water from the 16-channel sluice gates of Mettur Dam went viral on Thursday. The initial footage revealed only a black dog on the riverine islet formed by the heavy flow in the Cauvery.

K.P. Venkatesan, house officer at Mettur fire station, reached out to Sarveshwaran, who is known for providing drone services every Aadi 18 in Mettur. Sarveshwaran typically uses drones to drop life jackets to people stranded by strong water currents. According to a report of TOI, only then did the officials notice six more dogs stranded there. They found that three days ago when the outflow from Mettur dam increased, a few residents of the area attempted to chase away the dogs roaming close to the riverbank.

