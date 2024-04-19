Tamil Nadu records 40.05 pc voting till 1 pm

Chennai, April 19 Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Satyabrata Sahoo on Friday said that the state has recorded around 40.05 per cent voting till 1 PM.

He said that the Dharmapuri constituency witnessed 44.08 per cent voting while the Kallakurichi constituency recorded 44 per cent polling.

Elections to the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.

There are 6.23 crore voters in Tamil Nadu of which 3.17 crore are women and 3.06 crore voters are men. There are also 8467 transgender voters in the state.

There are 10.92 lakh voters in the age group of 18-19 years of age. Of the 950 candidates in the fray in the 39 Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu, 874 are men and 76 women.

A total of 39 general observers, 20 police observers, 58 expenditure observers and a special expenditure observer have been deployed in Tamil Nadu for the smooth conduct of the elections.

--IANS

aal/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor