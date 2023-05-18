Tamil Nadu spurious liquor tragedy: Toll rises to 21, CB-CID takes over probe

Chengalpattu (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 18 : The death toll in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram and Chengalpattu has gone up to 21 and the State's Crime Branch-CID has taken over the probe into the deaths of the people in the two districts who had consumed to the consumption of spurious liquor.

In the Villupuram case, ADSP Gomathi was appointed investigation officer and ADSP Maheshwari was the investigation officer in Chengalpattu's deaths.

According to the police, the two separate incidents of spurious liquor deaths were reported in the north zone of Tamil Nadu in which 21 people have lost their lives.

"The toll in the twin hooch tragedies in Villupuram and Chengalpet districts rose to 21 on Wednesday. A total of 13 in Villupuram and 8 in Chengalpattu," Director-General of Police (DGP) C Sylendra Babu said.

In this connection, a man identified as Amaran was arrested and spurious liquor seized from his possession has been sent to the lab to ascertain the presence of methanol in it, police said.

On Sunday chief minister Stalin announced Rs 10 lakh to each of the families of the deceased and also announced a compensation of Rs 50,000 each to those hospitalised.

He also directed the authorities concerned to give special treatment to those who are hospitalised in this incident. He also said that the government is taking strict measures to curb illicit liquor and narcotics.

"As per the forensic report, it was found that the alcohol was not fit for human consumption and those are industry usable methanol poisonous alcohol," DGP Babu said on Tuesday.

The spurious liquor seized from Ekkiyarkuppam Village of Marakkanam, Villupuram districts, was sent for forensics

"In the Villupuram incident, Amaran was arrested. Investigating him, it was found that he brought the spurious liquor from Muthu and Muthu said he brought it from Pondicherry Elumazlai," he further said.

The DGP said that the spurious liquor that caused the tragedy in both districts was brought from the same place and the same person.

"Similarly, Ammavasai has been arrested who sold spurious liquor in Chithamoor, Perunkaranai and Perambakkam. Ammavasai also took those spurious liquor and got treatment at the hospital. During the interrogation, he said that he brought spurious liquor from Velu and his brother Chandhiran. Meanwhile, when they were inquired they said that they brought liquor from Panayur- Rajesh and he said that he brought spurious liquor from Vilampur Viji. Vilambur Viji said spurious liquor was brought from Pondicherry," he added.

He also said that in the year 2022 - 1,40,649 cases have been registered in connection with Spurious Liquor and 1,39,697 accused have been arrested.

Likewise, according to the official, this year 2023, 55,414 cases have been registered and 55,173 accused have been arrested in connection with spurious liquor.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor