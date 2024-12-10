Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Yellow Alert as Chennai and Other Districts Brace for Heavy Rainfall

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), many areas in coastal Tamil Nadu are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning, while some interior parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal regions may also see similar weather. IMD Issued a yellow alert predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places in the districts of Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, and Pudukkottai, as well as in Karaikal due to a low-pressure area formed in the southeast Bay of Bengal on Tuesday, December.

Additionally, heavy rainfall is predicted for 11 districts, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Villupuram, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Ariyalur, and Kallakurichi, as well as Puducherry. Tamil Nadu is expected to experience intense rainfall until 16 December.

For Chennai and its suburban areas, the sky is likely to remain mostly cloudy over the next 24 hours. Some parts of the city may experience early morning showers. The maximum temperature in Chennai is expected to hover around 31 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to remain between 24 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius.

A warning has been issued to fishermen regarding strong winds in the southwest Bay of Bengal, adjacent southeast, and central-west Bay of Bengal regions. Winds are likely to blow at speeds of 35-45 km/h, occasionally reaching up to 55 km/h.