Tamil Nadu: Woman alleges forced conversion, attempts self immolation

A shocking incident has taken place in Tamil Nadu. A woman who was forced to convert, attempted to self immolate herself. The woman tried to set herself ablaze outside the Ramanathapuram District Collector's office. The police and officers present stopped the woman just in time to avert disaster. This incident has caused a stir. The woman's name is Valaramati. According to Valaramati, the family of a man named Devdas in the village has been forcing her and her family to convert to Christianity. Devdas and his family have been harassing her and her family since 2019 for conversion. She also said that the police did not take any action in the case, so she tried to set herself on fire.

"Devdas's family blocked my way home and filed false charges against me. We went to court. The court ruled in our favor and he tried to hit me with his car. I went to the police. The police promised to take action but did not take action. They tried to kill my son." But people saved him, we have suffered a lot because of Devdas, "said the woman. Meanwhile, sources in the Ramanathapuram Superintendent of Police's office said the matter was investigated by a revenue department official and a deputy superintendent of police. In which the issue was raised to be based on a land dispute. The villagers have been saying that there has been a land dispute between the two families for the last several years. The matter is under further investigation.