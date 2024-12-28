Tanker overturns on Jaipur-Delhi highway, Methanol gas leak reported

Jaipur, Dec 28 A major disaster was narrowly averted on Saturday when a tanker carrying methanol overturned on the Jaipur-Delhi highway near Chandwaji in Jaipur.

The accident prompted a swift response, with multiple fire tenders from Jaipur and Jaipur Rural rushing to the scene. Teams from Civil Defence and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were also deployed to manage the toxic gas leak.

The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday reportedly after the tanker driver swerved to avoid hitting a cow that had strayed on to the road. The resulting overturn led to a diversion of traffic on both sides of the highway.

Emergency personnel have rerouted vehicles via the Sundarpur culvert and service roads, while police and Civil Defence teams closely monitor the area to ensure public safety.

Methanol, a highly toxic chemical, poses significant risks, making the situation critical. Authorities are working tirelessly to contain the leak and prevent further escalation.

This incident comes on the heels of a recent highway tragedy. On the Jaipur-Ajmer highway near Bhankrota, an LPG tanker explosion on December 20 claimed 20 lives. The accident occurred when an LPG tanker making a U-turn collided with an oncoming container, leading to a massive gas leak and explosion.

The resulting fire spread across a 500-meter radius, leaving approximately 40 people injured. Four victims were burned alive, and eight others succumbed to injuries in the hospital, with over 12 individuals still in intensive care.

These consecutive highway accidents have reignited calls from locals for stricter safety measures and better regulation of hazardous materials transportation on major routes.

According to road safety experts, incomplete construction, sudden turns and a lack of traffic sense lead to accidents.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor