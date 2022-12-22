Targetted killing a Pak conspiracy to harm brotherhood: J&K DGP

Jammu, Dec 22 Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh during a visit to Tral and Pulwama in south Kashmir on Wednesday cautioned about the continuous attempts of elements from across the border to instigate the youth of J&K and trap them in the shackles of drugs.

The DGP also chaired a security review meeting at Tral wherein he was briefed about the overall security scenario in the area.

The DGP said that the police on their part have been counselling people and have made possible the return of a good number of misguided youth into the mainstream.

He said that elements from across the border through different media are making continuous attempts to instigate the youth and drag them into the path of destruction, adding that it is the responsibility of the parents to see and monitor the activities of their children.

Singh said that J&K Police are committed to end the drugs menace and anti-peace activities, as he sought cooperation of the people to accomplish the mission.

With regard to infiltration, the DGP said that the border security grid is very strong and all measures are in place to stop infiltration bids.

A number of infiltration attempts were made, most of which were neutralised on the borders. Some infiltrators managed to cross over, most of which were eliminated in the hinterlands and manhunts are on to trace the remaining.

Security grids have been further strengthened in view of the winter season, he added.

He also said that targetted killing is a big conspiracy hatched by Pakistan to harm the exemplary brotherhood and harmony of Kashmir, adding that almost all the cases of target killings have been solved.

Singh said that after guns, Pakistan is now supplying drugs to harm the younger generation in J&K.

