Tata saves Air India from bidding good-bye to the sky

Mumbai, July 23 With the wide opening up of the aviation sector as millions troop out to fly for work or vacation after two years of Covid-19 curbs, airlines in India are experiencing a major boom not witnessed in the last 25 years.

Official data indicate that domestic passengers carried by Indian carriers shot up by 66.73 per cent - from 343.37 lakh to 572.49 lakh - in the first six months of 2022, marking a whopping monthly growth of 238 per cent.

The role played by Indian domestic carriers is phenomenal with major airlines like Air India, SpiceJet, IndiGo, Vistara, Go First, FlyBig, Alliance Air and StarAir virtually raking in the moolah with impressive passenger load factors.

In the past six months, even the erstwhile flag carrier Air India has not lagged behind after it changed hands to return to its old cradle - the Tata Group - where it was born 90 years ago as Tata Air Services and then renamed as Tata Airline.

Post-Independence, it was acquired by the government, renamed 'Air India'

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor