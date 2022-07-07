Teacher in Bihar university returns his full salary as he didn't teach students

New Delhi: An admirable incident has taken place in Bihar. There is a lot of talk about the honesty of a professor. In some places teachers charge exorbitant fees from students. However, the incident has come to light that this teacher has returned the entire salary he got. The name of this professor is Lalan Kumar. An assistant professor at Nitishwar College in Bihar's Muzaffarnagar has returned his entire salary.

According to information received, Lalan Kumar had joined the college in September 2019. But not a single student came to class in 33 months. As a result, Lalan Kumar has returned his salary of Rs 24 lakh. Lalan Kumar has returned the salary saying that it is against my principles to take this salary without teaching anything. He has deposited a check of Rs. 23 lakh 82 thousand in BR Ambedkar Bihar University.

"My conscience does not allow me to take a salary without any training," said Lalan Kumar. Also, few students were present while taking online lessons. "If I get paid without teaching for so many years, it's like an academic death for me," he said.