Teen injured in landmine blast in J&K's Poonch

By IANS | Published: February 8, 2022 07:57 PM2022-02-08T19:57:03+5:302022-02-08T20:05:17+5:30

Jammu, Feb 8 A 16-year-old boy was injured in a landmine explosion in J&K's Poonch district on Tuesday, ...

Teen injured in landmine blast in J&K's Poonch | Teen injured in landmine blast in J&K's Poonch

Teen injured in landmine blast in J&K's Poonch

Next

Jammu, Feb 8 A 16-year-old boy was injured in a landmine explosion in J&K's Poonch district on Tuesday, police said.

Police sources said Muhammad Yasar was injured when he stepped on an old landmine.

"He was shifted to district hospital Poonch. Attending doctors said the boy has sustained injury in his left foot," a source said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Muhammad yasarMuhammad yasar