Teen injured in landmine blast in J&K's Poonch

Jammu, Feb 8 A 16-year-old boy was injured in a landmine explosion in J&K's Poonch district on Tuesday, police said.

Police sources said Muhammad Yasar was injured when he stepped on an old landmine.

"He was shifted to district hospital Poonch. Attending doctors said the boy has sustained injury in his left foot," a source said.

